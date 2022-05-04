May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.