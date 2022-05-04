This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
