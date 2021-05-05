This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
