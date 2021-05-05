 Skip to main content
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

