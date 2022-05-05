For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Friday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
