May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

