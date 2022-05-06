For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see su…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.