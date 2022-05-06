May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.