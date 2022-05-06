 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts