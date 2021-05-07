May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.