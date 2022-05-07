Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave th…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likel…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It l…