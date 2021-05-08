May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.