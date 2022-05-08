This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rain…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The for…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it…