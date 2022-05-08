 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Concord will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

