Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
