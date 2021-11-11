 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

