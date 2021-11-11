Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
