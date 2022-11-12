 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

