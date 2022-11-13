For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The …
This evening in Concord: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures…