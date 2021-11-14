 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

