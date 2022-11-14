Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 d…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. The foreca…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The …
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…