Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.