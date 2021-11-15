Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.