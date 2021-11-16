Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecaste…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. T…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…