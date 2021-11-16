 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts