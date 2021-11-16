Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.