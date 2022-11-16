 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

