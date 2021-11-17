 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

