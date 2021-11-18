Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecaste…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. T…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fore…