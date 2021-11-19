 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

