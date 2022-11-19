Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
