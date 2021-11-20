 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

