Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

