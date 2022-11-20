This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 …
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should rea…