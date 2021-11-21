For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
