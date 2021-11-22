 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts