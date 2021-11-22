This evening's outlook for Concord: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
