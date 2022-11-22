 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts