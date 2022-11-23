 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

