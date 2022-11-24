Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.