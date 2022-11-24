Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Concord's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today.…