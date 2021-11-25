 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

