Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

