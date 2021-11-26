Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.