Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

