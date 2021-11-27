 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

