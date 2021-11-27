This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
This evening in Concord: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.