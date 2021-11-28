 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

