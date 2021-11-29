This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see cl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
This evening in Concord: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It…