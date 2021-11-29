Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.