Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.