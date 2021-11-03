Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
