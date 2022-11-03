 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

