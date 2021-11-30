 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

