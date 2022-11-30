Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.