Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Concord will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.