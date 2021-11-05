Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
