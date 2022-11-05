Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Concord will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.