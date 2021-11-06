Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.