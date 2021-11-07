Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.