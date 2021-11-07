For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Concord: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecas…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…