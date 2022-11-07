 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

