Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
