This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecas…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…