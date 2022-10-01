 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

