Concord's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
