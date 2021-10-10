 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

